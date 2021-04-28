Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Marsha Sharp and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway overpass near Slide Rd.
Police responded to the crash just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes. Police say a bus or camper may have been involved.
One person was moderately injured, another suffered minor injuries. EMS is in route.
Expect delays as the westbound lanes have been closed off. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.
