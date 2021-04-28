New Veterans Affairs building opening soon to bring expanded services to West Texas veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Veterans will soon have access to expanded resources at the new Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic here in Lubbock.
The facility is three times larger than the current clinic and will offer more services. Once it opens, this will mean less traveling to Amarillo or sending veterans to other community facilities.
“If a Veteran wanted to stay within the VA healthcare system, they might have had to travel to Amarillo to see some of those specialists. Same thing with same day surgeries, now it’s going to be a couple months before it opens, but we’re going to have a same day surgery center here,” Medical Center Director Rodney Gonzalez said.
This is not an overnight facility, but veterans in the Hub City can get same day treatment and tests that would otherwise require a road trip.
Gonzalez said the new radiology equipment will allow for onsite testing for more serious illnesses.
“In the past, all we could do at the current VA clinic is diagnostic x-rays or basic x-rays. Now were going to have an MRA machine, CT scanner and ultrasound, all capable to be done at this facility,” Gonzalez said.
Audiology testing and treatment will also be available.
“So for veterans who have concerns about their hearing or hearing loss, we will be able to do those exams here,” Gonzalez said.
There will be three times more space for physical therapy and dental care, and an entire mental health wing was added, which offers telehealth services as well.
Administrator Antron Patton says everyone involved with patient care will meet with the veteran, instead of shuffling patients around.
“I am a veteran and I want to make sure we understand the veteran’s point of view as it relates to their care,” Patton said.
Some of these services won’t be available right away, but the facility will begin seeing patients starting June 1, so if you have an appointment after that date, don’t go to the old clinic.
