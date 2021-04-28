Pay It Forward: Surprising hard worker at Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant to surprise a worker who was nominated for his kindness. Carolyn McGee nominated John for this week’s Pay It Forward.
“The reason that nominated John is because of his kindness, and his encouragement,” said McGee, “I feel lifted up every time I leave here. And I know my daughter Jennifer does also”
John said he has been working at Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant for a while, “I told my boss here, eight years ago, when he hired me, that I’d give them 110% every day.”
And John does just that. Greeting all diners with a smile and asking everyone if he can help them in any way.
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex surprised John, along with McGee and her daughter.
Love: “I’m gonna let your friend here tell you why we’re here. And why we wanted to speak with you.”
JOHN: “Yes, ma’am.”
CAROLYN: “John, I’m Carolyn, of course. And I’m honored to pay it forward today. For your kindness that you have shown us all of the years.”
John: “yes ma’am.”
Carolyn: “Yes. And we couldn’t be more proud to have you as our friend.”
John: “Wow. Thank you very much.”
Carolyn: “You’re so welcome.”
John: “can I give you a hug?”
Carolyn:” You can give me a hug!”
“She nominated you and spoke so highly of you, John,” said Love, “she’s just so impressed with all the joy and the kindness that you show everyone, you so we have a very nice monetary gift for you for you to choose however you would like to spend it.”
John was thankful for the nomination and said it’s because of people and diners like McGee who make his day.
“We have regular customers like this beautiful young ladies here. It just makes my day,” said John. “I go above and beyond to take care of our customers. Because without them there is no us. Thank you. Thank you. And thank you all every day, every day.”
Carolyn: “May the Lord bless you, John.”
John: “Every day. Every day.”
McGee wrote a poem for John and read it to him.
“Kindness is universal. Sometimes being kind allows others to see the goodness in humanity through you, and that’s John.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
