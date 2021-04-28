11 Red Raiders defeat UNM Lobos, 10-4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball got back into the win column with a 10-4 victory over the New Mexico Lobos Wednesday afternoon.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then three more in the bottom of the second to lead seven to zero. The Lobos managed to score one run in the fourth, but Tech’s batts proved to still be hot as they tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. New Mexico added one run in the top of the sixth and two more in the ninth.
Texas Tech recorded nine hits in the game, while giving up eight hits to the Lobos. Tech left 12 batters on base, compared to just seven for New Mexico. Both teams finished the game with eight strike outs.
Next, the 11th ranked Red Raiders will travel to Austin to take on the 3rd ranked Texas Longhorns this weekend. That series begins Friday, April 30th at 7 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on the Longhorn Network.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.