South Plains rain and storm update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is quite a bit of good news in today’s forecast. Well, most people will find it good. If not, there are other changes ahead.
First, the severe storm threat has shifted east of the KCBD viewing area.
Second, spotty showers and isolated thundershowers will bring additional rain to the viewing area into tomorrow.
Third, a couple days of generally light breezes are just around the corner.
With the severe storm threat now east of the KCBD viewing area, there remains a chance of rain this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon. The rain showers will be spotty but over the next 24 hours or so many areas will get some rain.
Most of the rain will be light. Amounts are likely to be less than a tenth of an inch. However, isolated (non-severe) thundershowers may produce brief downpours. Where these happen additional amounts greater than a half inch are possible.
Otherwise, this afternoon and evening will be mostly cloudy and breezy. It won’t be as warm, with highs in the 70s for much of the KCBD viewing area. My forecast high for Lubbock is 76°, which is three degrees below the April 28 average and 13 degrees cooler than yesterday’s high.
Tonight and tomorrow generally will be cloudy (with the spotty showers mentioned) and chilly. My forecast low for Lubbock is 47°, which also is three degrees below the average for the date.
My forecast high for Thursday is 67°. It’s going to be chilly, considering the showers, the lack of sunshine, and the wind of 20 to 30 mph (with stronger gusts).
The rain chance is expected to end, based on Wednesday morning data, by sunset Thursday. However, in a change from yesterday, data now is showing some indication the parent low pressure area may slow and linger. So instead of moving out of precipitation range it may remain near enough for some rain Thursday night. And possibly Friday. Stay tuned!
Based on the expected path of the mentioned low, our forecast has generally light winds Thursday night through Saturday. Stay tuned!
Another change from yesterday is in my forecast temperatures. I now anticipate cooler min and max temps Friday and this weekend.
There’s more detail in our 24-7 forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. Get it in your app/play/game store.
Severe and Rain Reports
As forecast, the storms - and therefore the rain - favored the eastern KCBD viewing area.
There is one report of severe weather from yesterday: Baseball-size (2.75″ dia) hail about 8 miles south of Paducah, which is in the far eastern KCBD viewing area. Extensive damage to vehicles and roofs was reported.
Heavy rain accompanied the stronger storms. Just southeast of the viewing area, the weather stations near Clyde measured 3.76″, Throckmorton 3.38″, and Weinert 3.17″.
Below are rain totals (inches) up to 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet and the National Weather Service (Lubbock office), near and in the KCBD area:
2.00 Aspermont
1.90 Stamford
1.88 Colorado City
1.87 Sweetwater
1.56 Rotan
1.14 Knox City
0.77 White River Lake
0.63 Lake Alan Henry
0.60 Snyder
0.51 Snyder SSW
0.41 Hackberry
0.28 Jayton
0.24 Paducah
0.23 Silverton
0.22 Post
0.19 South Plains 3ENE
0.11 Childress
0.12 Graham
0.09 Northfield
0.05 Gail
0.05 Spur
0.03 Caprock Canyons
0.03 O’Donnell
0.02 Fluvanna
0.02 Guthrie
0.02 Slaton
0.02 Tahoka
0.01 Estelline
0.01 Floydada
0.01 McAdoo
0.01 Roaring Springs
Lubbock Climatology
89°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, ten degrees above the average for the date. The April 27 record high is 97° (set in 1996).
55° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s April 28 average low is 50° and the high 79°. The record low for the date is 35° (set in 1921 and tied in 1994) and the record high 96° (set in 2020).
A trace of precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock airport. The total for April is 0.14″, which is 1.09″ below average for the month-to-date. The year-to-date total is 3.73″, which is 0.03″ below average.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:28 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:00 AM CDT.
