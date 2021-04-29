Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Biden makes first address to Congress, hail damages parts of Texas, U.S. sending COVID help to India

By Michael Cantu | April 29, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 6:06 AM

President Joe Biden will have a rally in Atlanta after delivering his first address to Congress.

What will the weather be like today?

Flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Central and East Texas.

The United States is sending oxygen, masks and other supplies to India to help with a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases.

A judge ruled against releasing footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. to the public.

A federal grand jury indicted three Georgia men with hate crimes for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

