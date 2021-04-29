Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
President Joe Biden will have a rally in Atlanta after delivering his first address to Congress.
- The president introduced his American Families Plan and urged lawmakers to pass his infrastructure plan.
- He also called on U.S. citizens to get vaccinated to help end COVID restrictions.
- See what the president had to say during Wednesday’s address: Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’
Flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Central and East Texas.
- Most severe weather is pushing out of state.
- Overnight, there were reports of baseball-sized hail in areas near Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio.
- Take a look at storm damage here: Large hail reported across D-FW as severe weather rolls through region
The United States is sending oxygen, masks and other supplies to India to help with a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases.
- India now has more than 18 million cases and is setting daily global records.
- The sure is overwhelming India’s health systems and crematoriums.
- Read the latest here: U.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India
A judge ruled against releasing footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. to the public.
- Deputies shot him, last week, while serving a warrant.
- Prosecutors say he drove toward deputies before they shot him.
- Read more here: Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man
A federal grand jury indicted three Georgia men with hate crimes for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
- Police say they chased him down and shot him last year while he was jogging.
- The suspects told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.
- Read more here: US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
