Flatlands Dance Theatre presents The Solo Series, streaming May 1 through May 8

Provided by Flatlands Dance Theatre
Flatlands Dance Theatre’s 11th season finale, The Solo Series, invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind opportunity to watch each of our incredible dancers perform a solo choreographed virtually by renowned guest artists from all over the world, including choreographers from South Korea, China, Brazil, and all across the US.
And we have teamed once again with filmmaker Andrew Ina to create screendances located in some of Lubbock’s most compelling and beautiful sites. Never before have we been able to bring so much world-class talent together in one evening of dance. The arts have been a saving grace to so many during this time of pandemic, so we aim to keep dance happening and we embrace the chance to share a unique and powerful evening of dance on film with audiences. Experience dance on screen as you’ve never before in The Solo Series from FDT.
Guest Choreographers: Jee Eun Ahn, Anthony Alterio, Casey Avaunt, Pauline Brooks, Rosely Conz, Alexandria Davis, Natalie Gotter, Tristian Griffin, Daniel Gwirtzman, Kathleen Hurley, Dian Jing, Danielle Lydia Sheather, Waeli Wang, and Jennifer Weber
Dancers: Sarah Brandon, Ashlyn Brown, Celeste Delgado, Ali Duffy, Sarah Estrada, Courtney Ferguson, Rachel Greim, Anastasia Kim, Sarah Mondle, Kris Olson, Molly Roberts, Sarah Sabin, Kaylie Seitz, and Rachel Ure
Cinematographer: Andrew Ina
Tickets are available now: http://www.flatlandsdance.org/events
*Once you purchase a ticket, you will be emailed an access link on May 1st to view The Solo Series at your convenience anytime during the week of May 1st-8th.
This production is made possible in part by the generous support of the Helen Jones Foundation and the CH Foundation.
Flatlands Dance Theatre is Lubbock’s professional dance company established in 2010. FDT produces and promotes innovative and diverse dance and provides community engagement initiatives to the West Texas region through a collective of working artists. FDT seeks to enrich the West Texas cultural community by producing innovative and diverse dance works performed by professional artists.