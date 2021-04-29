Gov. reappoints Anton man to Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology

Nicholas Beckmann, M.D. of Houston is an associate professor of radiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, Texas Radiological Society, American Society of Emergency Radiologists, American Board of Radiology, Society of Skeletal Radiology and Radiological Society of North America. Beckmann received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Kansas and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine.