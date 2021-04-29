Rain chances, mild temps through Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain for some and mild temperatures for all communities over the South Plains. Most of the rain has been in the southern counties today. That’s where the best chance of rain will be over the next 24 to 48 hours.
An upper level storm in the Big Bend area will be close enough to continue rain in the region, but most of it will be along Interstate 20 and to the southeast and east of that region.
Rain will likely be in the form of showers and possibly some drizzle and patchy fog overnight from Lubbock south.
Friday will be mild again and mostly cloudy with low rain chances.
There will remain a slight chance of rain in the south and southeastern South Plains through Saturday late afternoon. Chances for rain in Lubbock and areas to the north and northwest will remain low over the weekend.
Sunday will likely be the warmest day out of the next seven as sunshine and southwest winds send the afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s over most of the region.
