Some showers, some storms, some sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and the possible rumble of thunder remain in our forecast. The chance for measurable rainfall, however, will be tapering down over the next few days. I’ve made some changes to my forecast through the weekend. Here’s my update.
The best chance of rain is this morning. Most showers will be light but may occasionally become briefly moderate. Where showers are accompanied by thunder rainfall may be moderate to briefly heavy.
Severe weather is not expected, but there may be small hail and some gusty winds associated with any thundershower activity. If you hear thunder or see lightning strikes you should be inside. Inside your home, a building, or a vehicle.
Beyond the rain and thundershower chance, today will be generally cloudy, somewhat windy, and chilly. Highs will range from near 60 degrees in the far southwestern KCBD viewing area to near 70 degrees in the northeast viewing area. The northerly wind will range from about 20 to 30 mph through about mid-afternoon.
Rain chances will be slim tonight through Saturday. Occasional spotty rain showers are possible, favoring the southern half of the viewing area. There may be some thunder over the far southern viewing area.
Friday and Saturday temperatures will range from near 50 degrees both mornings to the low 70s both afternoons.
Looking for different weather?
Hot, dry, and windy weather returns Sunday afternoon. With an increase in sunshine and a southwesterly component to the wind, temperatures will peak near 90 degrees in the Lubbock area.
Looking for rain totals?
I’ll add those to this story later this morning.
