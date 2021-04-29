Texas Senate continues hearings for ‘Constitutional Carry’ bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bill often referred to as the “Constitutional Carry” law would allow Texans to carry a gun without a license.
It passed in the house and the state senate held a public hearing on Thursday. If passed, it would eliminate the license and training requirement. Everyone who is already prohibited from owning a gun would still be banned.
State and federal background checks to purchase a gun are still in place, but a felon could still obtain a gun and carry it in public.
Law enforcement agencies were among those opposing this law. Several agencies across Texas say, without the current vetting process, police would be burdened to find out if a gun was legally owned or not.
Dallas Lt. Cyrus Zafrani told lawmakers that this law would put their safety at risk.
“Having to stop an individual with a gun is always dangerous, even if they’re law abiding, good intention individuals who currently can carry handguns and receive training on the laws and handling of their weapon. Imagine making the same stop knowing that there were absolutely no checks or training completed for the individual to carry a weapon. It puts 100% of the burden of ensuring an individual’s right to carry a weapon on law enforcement,” Zafrani said.
Before this bill becomes law, it will need to pass the state senate and be signed by the governor.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.