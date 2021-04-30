The criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana would be reduced under a bill OK’d by the Texas House

HB 411 is one of many attempts to lower the criminal penalties for marijuana possession statewide. Ten bills in the Legislature address the issue, but only one other bill has made it out of committee. House Bill 99 would get rid of arrests and driver’s license suspensions for marijuana possession only punishable by a fine. Its author, Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, is a notable conservative who told the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee that he did not support decriminalization or legalization, but nevertheless believes the racial disparity in marijuana arrests must be addressed.