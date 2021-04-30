Developer building 2,500 new homes as Wolfforth population booms

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Wolfforth is expecting a population boom with the development of 2,500 new homes.
Located just outside of Wolfforth city limits, community leaders are excited for the growth coming to the area.
Developers say they plan to put a new park and walking trails inside this community.
For Wolfforth as a whole, this means more businesses, more students and a need for more access to water and sewage.
“The city of Wolfforth is poised for growth and already expanding. With Marsha Sharp and future Loop 88, our homeowners will have convenient access to an already expanding area,” Developer Cal Zant said.
Mayor Mike Wright says with road access expansion, businesses, and their sales tax revenue, will come along with it.
“We’re excited about that and we have already been contacted by some major businesses that are wanting to come to Wolfforth. We’re actively working on that,” Wright said.
This development is estimated to bring almost 1,000 students to Frenship ISD. Superintendent Michelle McCord says she’s grateful the bond passed, so they can accommodate all those students.
“Now that’s across 13, 14 grades. Pre-K through 12th grade, but we’re going to have space to put them because we’re building a 9th elementary school, 4th middle school and 2nd comprehensive high school,” McCord said.
Wright says there are always growing pains for a rapidly expanding area. One of which is water and sewage access.
“We have it in our bylaws in our city that when a developer comes into our city that we work with the developer to bring those wells into the city so we can use those for our water supply,” Wright said.
At least five wells on the property will be added to the city’s water supply once these homes are built.
“We hope to be a part of the solution and any other challenges they have. We’re here to be part of the community, not a burden on the community,” Wright said.
