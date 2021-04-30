Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball playoff and baseball scores for Friday.
Softball Playoffs
Ralls 12, Tahoka 0
Colorado 15, New Deal 0
Frenship 4, El Paso Americas 2
Canyon 19, Levelland 3
Seminole 11, San Elizario 1
Brownfield 10, Tornillo 0
Floydada 15, Seagraves 1
Kermit 2, Littlefield 1
Monterey 2, Plainview 1
Sweetwater 14, Pamo 0
Coronado 6, Randall 5
Baseball
Odessa Permian 9, Frenship 8 F/8
Odessa Permian 5, Frenship 3
Floydada 9, Lockney 4
Ralls 6, Hale Center 3
New Home 10, O’Donnell 0
SpringLake-Earth 10, Olton 9
Monterey 5, Lubbock High 4
Childress 17, Slaton 3
Plainview 16, Palo Duro 3
New Deal 21, Post 2
Levelland 3, Snyder 2
Lubbock Cooper 11, Coronado 5
Estacado 5, Lake View 4
