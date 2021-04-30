Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 30

Extra Innings Highlights for Friday, Apr. 30
By Pete Christy | April 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 10:42 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball playoff and baseball scores for Friday.

Softball Playoffs

Ralls 12, Tahoka 0

Colorado 15, New Deal 0

Frenship 4, El Paso Americas 2

Canyon 19, Levelland 3

Seminole 11, San Elizario 1

Brownfield 10, Tornillo 0

Floydada 15, Seagraves 1

Kermit 2, Littlefield 1

Monterey 2, Plainview 1

Sweetwater 14, Pamo 0

Coronado 6, Randall 5

Baseball

Odessa Permian 9, Frenship 8 F/8

Odessa Permian 5, Frenship 3

Floydada 9, Lockney 4

Ralls 6, Hale Center 3

New Home 10, O’Donnell 0

SpringLake-Earth 10, Olton 9

Monterey 5, Lubbock High 4

Childress 17, Slaton 3

Plainview 16, Palo Duro 3

New Deal 21, Post 2

Levelland 3, Snyder 2

Lubbock Cooper 11, Coronado 5

Estacado 5, Lake View 4

