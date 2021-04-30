2 pedestrians injured during crash near Clapp Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and a woman have been taken to University Medical Center after a crash Friday morning near 44th and Ave X.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m.
Police officials tell KCBD a person in an SUV was traveling southbound on Ave. X and had a blowout, which caused the SUV to crash into a Ford Mustang parked on the side of the road.
The man and woman were standing in front of the Mustang and were injured when the Mustang was pushed into another vehicle parked in front of it.
Both were taken to the hospital, one is reported to have moderate injuries. The other person’s injuries were not revealed.
Police are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story.
