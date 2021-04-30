KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stripy

Staff say she is very playful, but laid back too. Stripy plays well and enjoys lying around in the sun. She is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, April 30, have been waived. Today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and all adoptions are free at the Lubbock Animal Shelter. Right now there are more than 200 dogs waiting for a forever home.