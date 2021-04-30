KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stripy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stripy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for a month and a half.
Staff say she is very playful, but laid back too. Stripy plays well and enjoys lying around in the sun. She is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, April 30, have been waived. Today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and all adoptions are free at the Lubbock Animal Shelter. Right now there are more than 200 dogs waiting for a forever home.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
