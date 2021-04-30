No. 11 Red Raiders take opener from No. 3 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 11th ranked Red Raiders opened a key three game series in Austin with a 6-3 win over No. 3 Texas. The Longhorns entered the last day of April 17-1 in the month, but they came up short Friday afternoon.
Braxton Fulford hit his third home run in the last five games, a solo shot to give Tech a 1-0 lead. It was Fulford’s 10th home run of the season.
Dru Baker’s two RBI hit in the fifth was part of a three-run inning to give the Red Raiders a 6-2 lead.
Texas is the fifth Top 10 team the Red Raiders have faced this season.
The Red Raiders haven’t fared well in Austin over the years as they are now 23-56 overall.
However, under Tim Tadlock, the Red Raiders have won three of the last four series in Austin.
Game 2 has been moved up to Noon Saturday with Sunday’s game set for 2:30 p.m.
