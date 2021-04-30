Shallowater Student Council raises $30,000 for family

Baylor, daughter of Luke and Shayna Buckner, was diagnosed last year with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Despite this diagnosis, it is rare to see Baylor without a smile, and Shallowater Student Council wanted to help this family in any way possible. The purpose of the Mr. Mustang event is to raise awareness of the various forms of cancer and the impact it has physically, emotionally, and financially on both the individual and their families.