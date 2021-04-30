South Plains meandering rain-maker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our area’s rain-maker of the past few days will continue to bring rain to at least some of the viewing area today and tomorrow. A quick warm-up will follow. Then an early May cold front.
Rain-Maker
The rain-maker, a low-pressure area, has drifted slowly from near El Paso yesterday to northern Mexico today. The circulation (counterclockwise) around the low continues to circulate moisture into the South Plains region. Occasional ripples in that circulation help squeeze some of that moisture out as rain.
Today
A slight chance of rain, mainly this morning and again this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight breeze. The chance of measurable rain increases to 25% this evening. Highs from the mid-60s in the southwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the northeast.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain, mostly cloudy. The chance of measurable rain about 30%. Lows from the mid-40s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain, generally cloudy with a light breeze. The chance of measurable rain about 25%, but gradually decreasing through the afternoon. Temperatures will peak late in the afternoon from near 70° to the mid-70s.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy and cool with lows from near 50° to the mid-50s.
Sunday’s Turn Around
Partly cloudy with a somewhat windy and hot afternoon. Highs from the mid-80s to near 90°.
And The Next Cold Front
The next cold front is now expected early Monday. This will bring partly cloudy skies and gusty winds to the viewing area. And cooler air. Monday’s highs will be about ten degrees cooler than Sunday. Tuesday’s will be about another ten degrees cooler than that.
Watch for updates, as at this time it appears there will be only a slight chance of precipitation behind the front. Generally late Monday into early Tuesday.
Updated Rain Totals
There is quite a range in rain totals across the KCBD viewing area and surrounding region. The Lubbock airport has recorded a scant 0.04″ during this this rain event. On the other hand, just south and east of the viewing area, Throckmorton , Andrews, and Clyde all have received more than four inches of rain!
As of this writing, Lubbock today has received only a trace of rain (recorded at the airport). The total for the month is 0.18″, which is 1.23″ below average for April. The year-to-date total is 3.74″, which is 0.17″ below average for the year so far.
Following are rain-event totals (7 AM Tuesday through 7 AM Friday, in inches) near and in the KCBD area:
4.66 Clyde
4.48 Andrews
4.04 Throckmorton
2.74 Aspermont
2.08 Lake Alan Henry
2.07 Rotan
1.82 Denver City
1.60 Knox City
1.51 Hobbs
1.25 Jayton
1.20 Seminole
1.09 Fluvanna
0.94 Seagraves
0.94 Spur
0.87 Gail
0.86 White River Lake
0.83 O’Donnell
0.81 Plains
0.80 Lamesa
0.79 Tatum
0.79 Welch
0.77 Snyder
0.70 Snyder SSW
0.65 Hackberry
0.65 Paducah
0.52 Brownfield
0.52 Sundown
0.43 Guthrie
0.37 Graham
0.32 Post
0.30 Silverton
0.25 Dora
0.21 Wolfforth
0.20 Tahoka
0.19 New Home
0.19 South Plains 3ENE
0.18 Morton
0.17 Levelland
0.16 McAdoo
0.16 Northfield
0.16 Reese Center
0.15 Smyer
0.14 Childress
0.13 Anton
0.10 NW Lubbock
0.10 Ralls
0.07 Slaton
0.05 Friona
0.05 Roaring Springs
0.04 Aiken
0.03 Caprock Cnyns
0.03 Olton
0.02 Amherst
0.01 Abernathy
0.01 Estelline
0.01 Floydada
0.01 Plainview
0.01 Tulia
0.01 Turkey
Source: TTU West Texas Mesonet, National Weather Service Lubbock, and KCBD viewers.
