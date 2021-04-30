Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament to honor local veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Ninth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament brought to you by Texas Mutual Insurance Company and United Supermarkets will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Rawls Golf Course just north of the Texas Tech University campus.
The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will fly 100 U.S. military veterans from World War II, Korea and the Vietnam era to Washington D.C. to tour the memorials built in their honor. All proceeds from the tournament will defray costs of this all-expense paid “Trip of a Lifetime” for these deserving local heroes.
The tournament will be a four-man scramble format with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $500 per team. Other participation options include a hole sponsorship for $300; a hole and team sponsorship for $700 or a Major Tournament Sponsorship of $19,00 which includes one team entry, a 4′x8′ sign at the course, hole sponsor sign and 20 raffle tickets.
Breakfast burritos, lunch, range balls and a bag of donated gifts will be provided to all players as well as coupons for free golf merchandise.
As part of the event, a $10,000 prize will be paid for all holes-in-on on the par 3 sixth hole. Any holes-in-one on the other par 3 holes will be awarded great prizes also. There will be a gift certificate prize awarded to the winning team in each of the three flights in the tournament.
In addition, golfers and others in attendance will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for great prizes including a getaway to Dallas for a round of golf at the Cowboy Club in Grapevine, hotel stay, dinner and four tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game.
For more information, please contact Al Faison at afaison@suddenlink.net. Online registration is available at the website texassouthplainshonorflight.org/events.
Applications will be accepted through June 1, 2021.
