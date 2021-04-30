TTU begins football season ticket renewals with lower pricing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics announced Friday the start of the 2021 football season ticket renewal campaign, which features a reduction in the average season ticket price throughout the general seating bowl in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically limited capacity inside Jones AT&T Stadium to 25 percent, or roughly 16,000 fans, this past season, affecting numerous longtime season ticket holders. As a result, every season ticket holder will see a lower cost for the 2021 campaign.
“Season ticket holders are the lifeblood of our football program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We are so appreciative of the support our athletics program has received from this community this past year. We can’t encourage Red Raider Nation enough to rally behind this team, purchase your season tickets and help make Jones AT&T Stadium one of the top home-field advantages in college football.”
The total season ticket cost will drop on average by 16.4 percent in the general seating bowl, which includes both the price of the ticket as well as the annual seat contribution to the Red Raider Club. Additionally, Texas Tech will offer all eight general seating price points on the west side of the stadium for the first time
As part of the revised pricing plan, fans will be able to purchase traditional season tickets for as low as $150 per seat or for only $25 per month for those who take advantage of the six-month payment plan option. Fans who wish to utilize the six-month payment plan option must either renew or purchase their season tickets by May 31 to qualify.
In addition, the Red Raider Pass returns this season for only $120 per ticket. The Red Raider Pass guarantees a ticket for all six home contests with a different seat assignment for each game, which is delivered on the Friday prior to each home game. Texas Tech will only be offering 1,000 of the Red Raider Passes with a limit of six passes per account. Red Raider Passes are not eligible for resale.
Fans who wish to be part of the upgrade process in June must renew their season tickets by the May 31 deadline. Season ticket holders can renew their seats in multiple ways beginning today: via their online account at TexasTech.com or through the paper renewals that will be mailed in early May.
Fans can also call the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH and speak with a sales representative from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ticket office representatives are also available during those hours via the online chat option at TexasTech.com or by texting 806-742-TECH.
Texas Tech is also implementing a new referral program for the 2021 season as current season ticket holders who successfully refer a friend to become a new season ticket holder will receive a Texas Tech mini helmet as well as a refund on the handling fee. Season ticket holders can go to www.TexasTech.com/Refer or call the ticket office to refer a friend.
The Red Raiders return 15 starters on both sides of the ball entering the 2021 season where Tech will host the likes of Stephen F. Austin and Florida International as well as Big 12 foes TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State inside Jones AT&T Stadium.
