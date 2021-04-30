Weekend rain possible Friday night into Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend rain will move back into the South Plains tonight into Saturday.
Light to moderate showers and possibly a few storms, not severe, will return due to an upper level low that will move from the Big Bend into northeast Texas.
The track of the storm will determine where and how much rain falls on the South Plains.
Rain will move out of the region late Saturday and sunshine will return on Sunday with much warmer temperatures.
In fact, there could be some afternoon temps around 90 degrees on Sunday with gusty winds and dry conditions. That will lead to some elevated fire danger for areas that remain dry.
The next storm system will impact our weather will be late Monday into Tuesday. More wind, slightly cooler and a chance of some storms in the area.
Except for Tuesday, it will be warmer next week than it has been the last few days over the region.
