Lubbock pedestrian killed in Abilene crash, driver arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KCBD) - Abilene Police say 24-year-old Mark Burrow of Lubbock was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Abilene.
Police say around 1:45 a.m. Abilene police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian along Winters Fwy. A driver called saying he believed he struck a person with his vehicle. Officers found Burrow’s body near the onramp.
The driver made the call to police while on his way to a house in the Lytle South area. Officers were able to make contact with him.
The driver, 30-year-old Nicholas Mills of Abilene was arrested and charged with second degree felony intoxicated manslaughter and second degree felony failure to stop and render aid.
The investigation continues.
