McPhearson, Anderson Picked on Final Day of NFL Draft

In his two years as a Red Raider, McPhearson developed into one of the nation’s top defensive backs as he earned All-Big 12 first team accolades as a senior this past season. McPhearson, a native of Columbia, Maryland, became only the second Red Raider cornerback in the Big 12 era to garner first-team honors from the conference coaches. McPhearson was constantly near the ball as a senior as he picked off four passes and recovered a pair of fumbles. He ended the year ranked tied for eighth in the FBS and second in the Big 12 for interceptions as he was the lone conference player and one of only four players nationally with at least four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.