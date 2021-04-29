LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some in Lubbock were lucky enough to see a little downpour last night. Some across the South Plains were lucky enough to see some showers this morning. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out today, we’re most likely going to remain dry unfortunately. There are some days next week though which could bring us some more spotty showers.
TODAY: High of 72, partly to mostly cloudy, SE 5-15
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low of 53, SSE 15
Sunday will be hotter, sunny by the afternoon, and a little breezy. It Hopefully we’ll see another chance of rain by Monday night. Overall next week looks mild and seasonable with most afternoons in the 70s and 80s.
-RG3
