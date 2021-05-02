Extra Innings Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Monterey Lady Plainsmen are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.
Monterey won the District Title for the first time in program history. Over the weekend, the Lady Plainsmen swept their Bi-District playoff series from Plainview winning 9-2 and 2-1.
Pete Christy talked to head Coach Brian Cronk and the Lady Plainsmen.
These girls are making history as this is the first time ever that Monterey softball is the Extra Innings Team of the Week
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.