Hot and breezy today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few clouds this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Add some heat into the mix and we’ll have a bit of a breezy day as well. Expect temperatures in the 90s with winds blowing around 20-25mph with some higher gusts.
TODAY: High of 91°, mostly sunny, W 20-25mph
TONIGHT: Low of 53°, mostly clear, WSW 20-25mph
It won’t be as hot for the rest of the week, as highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Monday evening could bring another chance for some rain, especially north of Lubbock. Right now, we’re forecasting about 20% of the area to see some rain, but personally I think that may climb up to maybe 30%. We’ll have to see.
-RG3
