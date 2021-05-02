No. 11 Red Raiders win suspended game from No. 3 Texas to clinch series

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The 11th ranked Red Raiders opened up play Sunday, completing Saturday’s suspended game, beating No. 3 Texas 5-3 to win their 4th series in Austin in the last five meetings there.
Heavy rains came Saturday with the Red Raiders leading the Longhorns 5-3 in the bottom of the 8th. Texas had the bases loaded with two outs.
Sunday Ryan Sublette came in and struck out Silas Ardoin to end the frame.
Sublette picked up another strikeout in the 9th.
Texas Tech moves to 30-10 on the year & 10-7 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders will now play game three with UT at 2:30 p.m. looking for the series sweep.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.