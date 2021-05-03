Alderson Auto Group sells after serving West Texas for more than 70 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving customers of West Texas for more than 70 years, Alderson Auto Group has sold to another company.
The announcement was made Monday morning after employees were notified.
The company has been in business since 1949 and has locations in Lubbock and Midland: Cadillac at 1210 19th Street Lubbock, Texas, BMW at 1120 19th Street, Mercedes-Benz either in Lubbock at 1702 Texas Avenue or in Midland at 5801 Andrews Highway, Lexus at 1302 19th Street, or Audi Lubbock at 1949 W. Loop 289.
In an email that was sent to the employees Monday morning, 3rd Generation Owner David Alderson wrote:
“Good morning to all, you all have meant so much to our dealerships over the years and today I am announcing that the Alderson Family of Dealerships has new leadership under the Cavender Family of Dealerships.”
He also wrote Steven Cavendar, Rick Cavendar and David Alderson himself will be meeting face-to-face with employees starting at 9 a.m. in Lubbock and around Noon in Midland.
Alderson wrote, “The most important item for me was to make sure the next automobile family to work with our associates and our clients and the relationships we have established over the past 72 years was just that, an outstanding Texas automobile family.”
