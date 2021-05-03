Calmer and Cooler Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Clouds and cool temps to begin Tuesday on the South Plains. In the wake of a cold front scattered storms rolled across the region Monday night. There were about 20 reports of high winds and large hail from the western to eastern South Plains.
All of the severe reports were in the communities south of Lubbock.
Tuesday will be cloudy to start the day, followed by partly cloudy skies.
It will be a cool day, for May, with a high from 65 to 70 degrees.
Warmer temperatures will return on Wednesday and continue through Friday.
The next chance of rain will be Friday night.
