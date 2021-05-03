Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Large hail possible today, Lubbock passes abortion ordinance, Apple heads to court over app store

By Michael Cantu | May 3, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 6:10 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Voters passed a proposal to effectively ban abortion inside Lubbock city limits.

  • Mayor Dan Pope said the ordinance will likely go into effect by June 1.
  • The Lubbock City Council will canvass votes May 11.

Voters approved a $420 million bond package for the Lubbock-Cooper School District.

What will the weather be like today?

The company that made the video game Fortnite is taking apple to trial today.

At least four people are dead and 27 injured after a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego.

SpaceX is celebrating the return of its first manned crew mission.

