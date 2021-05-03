Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Voters passed a proposal to effectively ban abortion inside Lubbock city limits.
- Mayor Dan Pope said the ordinance will likely go into effect by June 1.
- The Lubbock City Council will canvass votes May 11.
Voters approved a $420 million bond package for the Lubbock-Cooper School District.
- The money will be used to build three new schools and athletic facilities along with renovations at existing campuses.
The company that made the video game Fortnite is taking apple to trial today.
- Epic Games says Apple is monopolizing its app store and taking too much commission from app makers.
- The federal trial starts later this morning in Oakland, California.
At least four people are dead and 27 injured after a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego.
- Investigators believe the boat was being used to smuggle migrants into the United States.
- The captain is in custody.
SpaceX is celebrating the return of its first manned crew mission.
- The four astronauts left the International Space Station and splashed down Sunday off the coast of Florida.
- The crew spent the last six months in space.
