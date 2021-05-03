First Alert: Severe storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather may accompany thunderstorms in the KCBD viewing area this afternoon and evening. The main threat is large hail, but high wind is possible. In addition, most areas will be much cooler.
Isolated thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Coverage will be spotty, so not everyone will get rain or severe weather. Data this morning points to initiation near the southwestern viewing area around mid-afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms, that is, more numerous, are likely this evening. Coverage will continue to be spotty. While afternoon storms may at first track easterly, toward evening a more northeasterly heading is expected.
The main threat with today and tonight’s storms is large hail. Some stones up to about two inches may fall with the stronger storms. Wind gusts greater than 60 mph are possible. The tornado threat, while not zero, is low.
Please check back later this morning for additions and updates.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.