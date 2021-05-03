KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chief, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chief is a 7-year-old male pit who has been with LAS for about five weeks.
He is sweet around people but will have to be the only dog in the house. He does not like to share attention.
Chief’s adoption fees for Monday, May 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stripy
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.