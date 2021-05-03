Lubbock area airports to receive $114K in COVID-19 relief funds

Lubbock area airports to receive $114K in COVID-19 relief funds
(Source: KEYC)
By Harrison Roberts | May 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 12:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several airports in the Lubbock area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $114,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the Lubbock area.”

City - Recipient - Award Amount

Slaton - Slaton Municipal - $13,000

Levelland - Levelland Municipal - $9,000

Snyder - Winston Field - $13,000

Muleshoe - Muleshoe Municipal - $9,000

Littlefield - Littlefield Taylor Brown Municipal - $9,000

Plainview - Hale County - $13,000

Tulia - Tulia/Swisher County Municipal - $9,000

Brownfield - Terry County - $13,000

Floydada - Floydada Municipal - $13,000

Post - Post-Garza County Municipal - $13,000

TOTAL - $114,000

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.