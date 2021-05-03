Lubbock area airports to receive $114K in COVID-19 relief funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several airports in the Lubbock area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $114,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the Lubbock area.”
City - Recipient - Award Amount
Slaton - Slaton Municipal - $13,000
Levelland - Levelland Municipal - $9,000
Snyder - Winston Field - $13,000
Muleshoe - Muleshoe Municipal - $9,000
Littlefield - Littlefield Taylor Brown Municipal - $9,000
Plainview - Hale County - $13,000
Tulia - Tulia/Swisher County Municipal - $9,000
Brownfield - Terry County - $13,000
Floydada - Floydada Municipal - $13,000
Post - Post-Garza County Municipal - $13,000
TOTAL - $114,000
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.