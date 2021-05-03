The Price is Right Live adds 2nd show at The Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to a high-ticket demand, The Buddy Holly Hall of the Performing Arts & Sciences is adding a second stage show for The Price is Right Live™ on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., in addition to the 7:30 p.m. almost sold-out show.
Tickets are on sale now online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX toll-free at 1-800-514-3849x1, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and during ticketed performances. Tickets range in price from $30.25 - $75.75 plus taxes and fees. V.I.P. packages are also available.
The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!
Showing to sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.
EVENT: The Price is Right Live™!
DATE/TIME: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
VENUE: The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
TICKETS ON SALE: Now at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX toll-free at 1-800-514-3849x1
and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401
open Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.