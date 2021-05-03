Rollover causes traffic delays on Hwy. 87 near 97th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic is being detoured on U.S. Hwy. 87, Tahoka Hwy., near 97th Street due to a rollover.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the median. The vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound. The northbound traffic is being redirected.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.
There is one minor injury reported, but other injuries have not yet been listed with emergency officials.
Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of the crash.
Lubbock Police information desk says a child was taken out of the vehicle. The driver’s condition is unknown.
