Second man charged in gang-related shooting at 50th Street Caboose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are now two people who have been charged in connection to a shooting that happened on November 20, 2020 at 50th Street Caboose.
Edward Charles Schmittou, 35, of Wolfforth was arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was booked on April 30, 2021. He has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a first degree felony. He was previously indicted on the charge in January. He is reportedly a member of the Kinfolk gang.
Also in January, Alfredo Paez Jr. was indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. He is reportedly a member of the Banditos gang.
According to the police report, on November 12, 2020, police arrived at the 50th Street Caboose and noticed the front windows were shattered and shell casings on the ground.
According to police, the suspects were part of two separate motorcycle gangs (Banditos and Kinfolks). The group of Kinfolks were at the north east corner of the room at the pool tables drinking and playing pool. One of the suspects from the Banditos walked over to the pool table and picked up a pool ball. This upset both suspects from the kinfolks and so both kinfolks members pulled out their guns and presented them.
Police stated Paez Jr., was in the hallway just south of the bar area.
Paez Jr. walked in through the door from the hallway and began to open fire towards the front of the business. Two of the rounds that Peaz Jr. fired struck the victim.
Surveillance video showed police a gunshot came from the area where Schmittou was standing. The shot was fired at another member of the Banditos gang.
After the suspects began to fire, everyone in the room began to run and find cover. Most of the people in the restaurant ran outside through either the north main entrance or the emergency door located on the North side of the room to the west.
Paez Jr. immediately ran out of the business after and fled the scene on motorcycle.
As people were leaving, the Kinfolk gang members “took up tactical positions inside of the bar with their firearms still drawn. The Kinfolk gang member then began to flee,” the police report reveals.
The report also states the Kinfolk gang members were already at the location playing pool, and the Bandito gang members, along with support members, entered the location and went directly up to them.
