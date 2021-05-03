Sentencings for former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees set to begin Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fifteen former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees have pleaded guilty to various crimes involving “dummy flooring” and check kitting at the fallen auto giant. The first sentencings are set to happen on May 4, 2021 in Amarillo. The last will happen on July 27, 2021.
On April 22, 2021, Bart Reagor, 55, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 90 years in federal prison, and will be required to forfeit any property traceable to the offense.
Of the 15 who pleaded guilty, some admitted to floor plan financing fraud, which moves vehicles between dealerships to fraudulently obtain more financing from manufacturers, like Ford Credit and General motors.
Others confessed to taking advantage of the float period between banks, to write hot checks and use accounting tricks to make accounts appear as if they had the money to clear the bank.
- Diana Urias, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ used car mall in Levelland, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 4. She faces up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $23 million.
- Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced May 4. She faces up to five years in federal prison and may be required to pay at least $27 million in restitution.
- Brad Fansler, an RDAG group administrative director, who pleaded guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced May 4. He faces up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $27 million.
- Ashley Dunn, executive assistant to the CEO, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 4. She faces up to five years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $23 million.
- Sheila Miller, an RDAG group controller, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 4. She faces up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $23 million.
- Sherri Wood, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced May 6. She faces up to five years in federal prison and may be required to pay at least $27 million in restitution.
- Whitney Maldonado, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Mitsubishi store in Lubbock, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 6. She faces up to five years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of at least $27 million.
- Elaina Cabral, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced May 6. She faces up to five years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of at least $27 million.
- Andrea Kate Phillips, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in February 2020 to misprision of a felony; she is slated to be sentenced on May 6.
- Wesley Neel, RDAG Safety & Compliance Manager, who pleaded guilty in March 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced May 6.
- Lindsay Williams, and RDAG group accounting manager, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 13. She faces up to five years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000, and possible restitution of more than $23 million.
- Mistry Canady, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Lamesa, who pleaded guilty in January 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 13. She faces up to five years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of at least $27 million.
- Paige Johnston, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ Chevrolet store in Floydada, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she is slated to be sentenced on May 20. She faces up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $27 million.
- Steven Reinhart, RDAG Legal Compliance Director, who pleaded guilty in February 2021 to misprision of a felony; he is slated to be sentenced June 22.
- Shane Andrew Smith, Reagor Dykes’ CEO, who pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; he is slated to be sentenced on July 27. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible restitution of $50 million.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.