First Alert Weather: Severe storms this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of the South Plains.
The Watch does include Lubbock and extends west into New Mexico, south to Midland and east to Jayton and south to Snyder.
The watch is in effect until 9 pm for these counties: Borden, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Hockley, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn, Scurry, Terry and Yoakum counties.
The primary threats will be large hail, winds up to or above 60 mph and heavy rain.
Storms will generally track to the east or northeast at 25-35 mph.
Activity may continue over the region through late evening with the severe threat diminishing by midnight.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and mild with temps in the 60s and 70s.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.