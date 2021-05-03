Tucumcari armed robbery suspect arrested near Vega

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A suspect in an armed robbery in Tucumcari, New Mexico was arrested in Texas over the weekend.
The New Mexico State Police were called to an armed robbery at the Circle K on South First Street in Tucumcari on Saturday, May 1.
The suspect had driven away in a four-door silver car and was headed on I-40 towards Texas.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Darius Parker from California, and his vehicle description was sent out to neighboring New Mexico and Texas law enforcement agencies.
While investigating the robbery in Tucumcari, officers learned he had just robbed a Valero gas station in San Jon, New Mexico at gunpoint. Police say he fired at least once round towards the cashier and then drove away heading east on I-40.
Officers were later notified Texas State Troopers caught Parker near Vega while he was trying to rob another gas station.
No one was injured in the robberies.
Parker will be extradited to New Mexico where he faces two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
