Calls for entries for Lubbock Music NOW 2021 now open

The “Lubbock Music NOW” album is open to musicians and songwriters living in a 100-mile radius of Lubbock. Hannah Jackson is of the few artists who has been selected to be on every “Lubbock Music NOW” album. “The Lubbock Music NOW album is a great exposure for local musicians and I have gained fans from the albums,” she said. “It’s also a good opportunity for musicians to hear what our peers are doing and support their efforts.” Current and/or former members of the Texas branch of the Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board) are judges for album artists. Don Caldwell, a nationally known music producer and performer and member of the Lubbock Music NOW committee, said judges have told him they have been impressed with the talent on past albums.