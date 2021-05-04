Consider This: Lubbock shows how it is done

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sense of normalcy is being restored in Lubbock as mask mandates are lifted in city buildings and Lubbock’s public vaccination clinic is now closed.
And the reviews are in on Lubbock’s vaccination program and, once again, we’ve shown the rest of the country how it’s done.
I’ve received tremendously positive feedback in the community from people who chose to be vaccinated at the Civic Center. Easy, efficient, caring, and fast top the list of words I have heard most often.
But you won’t see the national media, who once described us as Neanderthals, bragging on Lubbock. So I’m giving credit where credit is due.
Consider This:
Thank you to city leaders for the vision, city staff for the plan, and most of all, the front-line workers who not only made it happens, but did it with compassion.
Your efforts make it more than a slogan to say: “Lucky Me, I Live In Lubbock.”
