Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Reagor-Dykes employees to be sentenced, teens could be OK’d for vaccines, subway train crashes in Mexico

KCBD Daybreak Today - May 4
By Michael Cantu | May 4, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 7:04 AM

Four former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Employees are scheduled for sentencing today in Amarillo.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.

At least 23 are dead and dozens injured after a subway train crash in Mexico City.

President Joe Biden has restricted all travel from India.

Billionaire Bill Gates and his wife are getting divorced.

