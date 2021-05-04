Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Four former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Employees are scheduled for sentencing today in Amarillo.
- They pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.
- All four face up to five years in federal prison.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.
- The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in people 16-and-older.
- Pfizer said a recent clinical trial showed the vaccine was 100 percent effective in those age groups.
At least 23 are dead and dozens injured after a subway train crash in Mexico City.
- Investigators say a support beam gave out as that train was heading toward an overpass.
- Rescue efforts have been paused, out of fear of the overpass and a train car collapsing.
President Joe Biden has restricted all travel from India.
- The ban will not include U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
- But, they will need to test negative or quarantine upon entering the U.S.
Billionaire Bill Gates and his wife are getting divorced.
- The couple announced they are ending their marriage after 27 years.
- They will continue to work together at their research and advocacy foundation.
