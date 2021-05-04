Juvenile arrested after chase ends in Lubbock alley crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A juvenile has been arrested following a police chase before Noon on Tuesday.
Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Impala near 60th Street and Ave. P.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a 20 minute chase. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a pole in the alley between 42nd Street and 43rd Street near Ave. D.
The crash caused a power outage.
The driver was the only person inside the vehicle.
The juvenile was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center where he will be charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
The juvenile has not been identified.
The incident is still under investigation.
