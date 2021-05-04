KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Outlaw

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Outlaw, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Outlaw is a 1-year-old pup who has been with LAS for nearly a month.
Staff describes him as a gentile and dainty dog who does well with others. He also likes to play and sun bathe.
Outlaw’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
