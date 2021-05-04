Lubbock Christian Schools announce new president

The Presidential Search, conducted primarily by a President Search Committee, was an extensive process involving the committee researching and interviewing a list of more than fifty diverse candidates. A handful of the qualified candidates were brought on campus for more extensive in person conversations with the search committee and members of the Board of Trustees. Through this process, it was clear Mr. Haley was the ideal candidate to be the next President of Lubbock Christian School. Mr. Haley is passionate about a commitment to integrated, Christ-centered education and is excited to be returning to LCS to further our mission. The Board is confident Mr. Hutch Haley is the right person to lead our school.