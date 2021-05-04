Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stephen Shellhammer, 44, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, on Feb. 16, 2021, Shellhammer intentionally used a vibrator on the child who was 6-years-old.
The child told police Shellhammer told her that she could not tell anyone about what happened.
The report says he would make her touch him and he would touch her. Shellhammer made her watch pornography and assaulted her with a vibrator more than once.
The child said during the interview, “It makes me sad. It hurts my heart, but I just want my mom back.” The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.
Stephen Shellhammer has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since April, 22, 2021 on a bond of $200,000.
