Lubbock woman indicted for manslaughter in 2020 shooting death of boyfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kaitlin Bliss Ehrhart, 25, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on one count of manslaughter in the death of Nathaniel Bloedel on Dec. 9, 2020.
Lubbock police were called to the Somerset Square Apartments near 11th and Bangor just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2020.
Lubbock Police Officers located 26-year-old Nathaniel Bloedel in an upstairs bedroom. The initial investigation revealed Bloedel received a fatal gunshot wound during a domestic dispute with Ehrhart.
According to Ehrhart’s arrest warrant, she called 911 and reported she had accidentally shot her boyfriend. When officers arrived, they found Ehrhart standing outside.
Kaitlin Ehrhart was originally booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Ehrhart is not currently in jail at this time after posting a $100,000 bond on Dec. 14, 2020.
