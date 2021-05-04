Missing Moms presents Jennie Lusko at 4th Annual event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Non-profit organization Missing Moms is hosting their 4th annual event to encourage and support women who struggle with Mother’s Day.
This year on Saturday, May 8 there will be an in-person luncheon at Bella Vie in Lubbock, as well as a virtual event. This event is for any woman who misses her mom, misses her kids who are gone or missed out on becoming a mom.
Special guest speaker will be Jennie Lusko, author of The Fight to Flourish. Jennie and her husband Levi are pastors of Fresh Life church in Montana. They lost their 5 year old daughter, Leyva, to an asthma attack.
“We know there are many women out there who dread Mother’s Day,” Missing Moms president Laura McGrew said. “It isn’t all roses and sunshine when you have lost a child or your child is incarcerated or far away or if your mom is gone or you have never been able to have a child. It is these women who we want to bless and encourage through this event. We are thrilled to have Jennie Lusko sharing from her heart to give these women hope. Her story and book are a powerful reminder that God never leaves us and will get us through even the most difficult situations.”
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and the virtual event begins at Noon.
Thanks to generous sponsors, this event is free, but registration is required for in person or virtual. Visit: missingmoms.org for more information and to register.
For more information call 806-777-8788.
