Missing Moms presents Jennie Lusko at 4th Annual event

“We know there are many women out there who dread Mother’s Day,” Missing Moms president Laura McGrew said. “It isn’t all roses and sunshine when you have lost a child or your child is incarcerated or far away or if your mom is gone or you have never been able to have a child. It is these women who we want to bless and encourage through this event. We are thrilled to have Jennie Lusko sharing from her heart to give these women hope. Her story and book are a powerful reminder that God never leaves us and will get us through even the most difficult situations.”