8 Red Raiders roll past Oklahoma in Amarillo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in Amarillo for the first time since 1979, the 8th ranked Red Raiders rolled past Oklahoma 14-4 in a non-conference Red Dirt rivalry at Hodgetown.
Tech plated four runs in the first as Cole Stillwell hit a two run homer. The Red Raiders added four more in the third as Jace Jung, Braxton Fulford & Stillwell all homered in the frame. Texas Tech added five more in the fifth.
6,898 fans were on hand to watch the Red Raiders play in Amarillo for the first time since April of 1979 when Tech lost to the Amarillo Gold Sox 9-6. The Red Raiders move to 31-11 overall.
They will host Illinois of Chicago in a four game series this weekend. The following weekend Tech will go to Norman to see the Sooners again. This time in a three game Big 12 series.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.